Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax man accused of threatening to bomb U.S. Consulate not ready to pursue bail

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2026 1:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crown seeks to increase maximum penalty for man accused in Halifax bomb threat'
Crown seeks to increase maximum penalty for man accused in Halifax bomb threat
WATCH: Crown seeks to increase maximum penalty for man accused in Halifax bomb threat
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The lawyer for a man accused of threatening to bomb the U.S. Consulate in Halifax earlier this month says his client is not ready to seek bail.

Ali Assakereh was arrested on Aug. 10 for allegedly placing a propane tank and flammable liquids in his car and parking near the consulate, shutting down a section of downtown Halifax.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 54-year-old is facing several charges, including an offence that deals with threats against internationally protected people that’s considered terrorist activity.

Assakereh’s legal aid lawyer told the court today that he’s been working with the accused’s family on a bail plan, but it won’t be ready for some time.

Assakereh has agreed to remain in custody and his lawyer will inform the court when, and if, he’s ready to pursue bail.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s scheduled back in court on Sept. 10 to enter a plea and inform the court of his choice of trial format.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices