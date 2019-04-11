Saanich police called to investigate ‘sudden death’

Saanich police were called to investigate what’s being described as a “sudden death” on Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to the 4200-block of Gordon Head Road where a man was found not breathing and non-responsive.

Paramedics declared the man dead on scene, police said.

Saanich police Sgt. Julie Fast said police were in the very early stages of the investigation, and could not yet say whether the death was considered suspicious or being investigated as a homicide.

Members of the Saanich detective division and forensic team were called to the scene Thursday afternoon and traffic was being diverted from the area.

