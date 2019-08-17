Environment
August 17, 2019 6:55 pm

Investigation and cleanup underway after oil spill near Edmonton

By Slav Kornik Global News

The Alberta Energy Regulator is investigating an oil spill in Washout Creek Natural Area, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

A A

The Alberta Energy Regulator is investigating an oil spill southwest of Edmonton.

The spill happened in the Washout Creek Natural Area, which is about 150 kilometres from Edmonton.

READ MORE: Cleanup underway after 320,000 litres of oil, produced water leaks at northern Alberta energy site

The AER first received notice of the spill on Thursday night.

It’s believed 40 cubic metres of crude oil spilled into the creek, a tributary of the North Saskatchewan River.

READ MORE: Produced water spill prompts AER to order energy company to suspend activity at Obsidian Energy well

Containment booms have been put in place.

The pipeline belonged to Bonterra Energy Corporation which has been ordered to clean up the site.

WATCH BELOW: (March 2017) Alberta backcountry user groups alarmed after oil spill in Kananaskis Country

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AER
Alberta Energy Regulator
alberta oil spill
Bonterra Energy Corporation
North Saskatchewan River
Oil Spill
Washout Creek Natural Area

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.