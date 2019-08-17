Investigation and cleanup underway after oil spill near Edmonton

The Alberta Energy Regulator is investigating an oil spill southwest of Edmonton.

The spill happened in the Washout Creek Natural Area, which is about 150 kilometres from Edmonton.

READ MORE: Cleanup underway after 320,000 litres of oil, produced water leaks at northern Alberta energy site

The AER first received notice of the spill on Thursday night.

It’s believed 40 cubic metres of crude oil spilled into the creek, a tributary of the North Saskatchewan River.

READ MORE: Produced water spill prompts AER to order energy company to suspend activity at Obsidian Energy well

Containment booms have been put in place.

The pipeline belonged to Bonterra Energy Corporation which has been ordered to clean up the site.

WATCH BELOW: (March 2017) Alberta backcountry user groups alarmed after oil spill in Kananaskis Country