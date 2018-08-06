Semi-tanker truck crashes in northwestern Alberta, traffic delayed as crews clean up oil spill

Crews were called in to clean up an oil spill on Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie, Alta. on Monday night after a semi-tanker truck collided with a pickup truck, according to the RCMP.

The 43-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The semi-tanker truck driver was not hurt.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police issued a news release saying traffic would be diverted for “at least an hour” around the intersection of Highway 40 and Township Road 710.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

Grande Prairie is located about 460 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.