August 1, 2018 7:08 am

2 killed, 2 sent to hospital after collision near Peace River

By Online Journalist  Global News
Two people were killed and two others sent to hospital following a collision in northwestern Alberta.

At 3 a.m., RCMP said they were at the scene of a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 2 near Range Road 252, which is about 40 kilometres west of Peace River between Brownvale and Berwyn. It’s not known exactly when the crash happened.

Police said two people died and two other injured people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police said traffic on the highway would be diverted between Range Roads 252 and 254, and the highway was expected to remain impassable until at least 7 a.m. while Mounties investigated.

RCMP said a collision analyst was called to investigate the crash. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The ages and genders of the people involved were not available.

— More to come…

