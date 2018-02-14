Man killed, child in critical condition after crash in Peace River

A three-vehicle collision in Peace River left a man dead and four other people injured, including a child who was left clinging to life.

The collision Tuesday evening on Highway 2 happened near the west side of the bridge crossing the Peace River in the northwestern Alberta town.

RCMP said a semi truck was driving east towards the bridge when it collided first with a minivan, and then with a car — both of which were driving west on the single-lane highway.

The man driving the minivan died on the scene, while his passenger was taken to the local hospital where she was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the car also suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was first taken to the local hospital before being transported to Edmonton.

The passenger of the car — the man’s 11-year-old son — was critically injured. He was also brought to Edmonton to be treated at the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the semi was taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it was raining and the temperature was below zero at the time of the crash, but it’s not yet known if weather was a factor in the collision.

Highway 2 was closed Tuesday night while traffic analysts investigated. The highway was re-opened early Wednesday morning. As of the afternoon, the 90 Street underpass below the highway remained closed.

It’s not known where everyone involved was from. Police were still in the process of notifying the next of kin when they sent out news of the crash shortly before noon.

Peace River is about 475 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.