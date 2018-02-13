Freezing rain warning issued for City of Edmonton and surrounding area

One day after Alberta was gripped by wind chills of -30, the temperature has soared to the freezing point, resulting in a freezing rain risk in areas west and east of Edmonton, including in the city.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings just before noon for areas northwest, west and southwest of Edmonton, including Westlock, Whitecourt, Barrhead, Athabasca, Edson, Swan Hills, all of Parkland County, Devon, down to Drayton Valley, Rimbey and Pigeon Lake.

The warning was expanded half an hour later to include the entire Edmonton area, including St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, as well as areas east of the city all the way to Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Southern Alberta slammed by ‘extreme cold and blowing snow’

The national weather agency said an area of rain has developed near Edson and Whitecourt and will move southeastward through Tuesday. Rain falling onto cold, snow-covered surfaces may result in slippery conditions.

Freezing rain warning issued for Edmonton and surrounding area. Rain/fr. rain is a concern before flipping to flurries tonight. Be prepared for icy conditions Tue night and Wed. Temps falling to near -15 by Wed PM. #yeg #yegwx #abroads #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/B4avCjTjfM — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) February 13, 2018

Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said freezing rain during the day combined with possible overnight snow could make driving difficult on Wednesday, especially on highways west of Edmonton.

Beyer didn’t expect city streets to be affected as much during the day due to the city being warmer than rural areas. However, overnight driving in Edmonton could be an issue, he said.

The City of Edmonton said it had sanding and salting trucks out on the road on Tuesday. However, the city wasn’t able to put down anti-icing agent because the rain falling in the area Tuesday afternoon would cause the substance to run off the roads, into the gutters and eventually into the river.

The city was filling community sandboxes on Tuesday and encouraged Edmontonians to also get out and sand.

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.

If safe to do so, share your weather photos with us via the Global Edmonton Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also post updates from your community using the hashtags#yegwx and #abstorm.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.