Southern Alberta slammed by ‘extreme cold and blowing snow’

Much of southern Alberta was under either a wind warning or blowing snow advisory — or both — on Monday as powerful wind gusts and wintery conditions resulted in dangerous driving conditions.

The Alberta government issued an emergency alert for Cypress County Monday evening to say visibility had been greatly reduced and that “extreme cold and blowing snow is creating hazardous driving conditions.”

Winter Storm Alert Feb12 629PM Take necessary precautions. Cypress County https://t.co/B6uO3E9qa7 #ABemerg #ABstorm — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) February 13, 2018

The alert warned visibility was poor on roads throughout the county and that “high winds and blowing snow is expected throughout the duration of the evening.”

An extreme cold warning was also issued for for parts of Cypress County on Monday afternoon.

“Poor conditions in blowing snow will continue until this evening in the Medicine Hat and Cypress Hills regions,” Environment Canada said on its website. “For the Lethbridge, Cardston and Pincher Creek regions, poor conditions will persist until late Tuesday afternoon when winds begin to gradually diminish.”

The weather agency also said some areas could see westerly winds with gusts speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour developing overnight. The strong winds were expected to begin subsiding on Tuesday evening.

Drivers were being asked to be particularly careful with the warnings and advisories in place.

Environment Canada issues blowing snow advisories when winds are expected to generate blowing snow, giving poor visibility to 800 metres or less for at least three hours.

The weather agency’s wind warnings also incicated powerful wind gusts could cause damage to buildings and cause injury or damage by tossing loose objects around.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather warning, watch or advisory, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for IOS and Android.