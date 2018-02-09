Extreme cold warning issued for parts of Alberta

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Friday for parts of Alberta.

Areas covered by the warning include Peace River and Grand Prairie in the north to Red Deer and Lethbridge in the south.

Wind chill values are expected to reach – 40.

Environment Canada said frostbite and hypothermia can happen in minutes in this type of extreme weather, so it’s important to stay covered up when outside.

The same goes for pets.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside,” Environment Canada said in a statement.