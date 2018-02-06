These signs of frostbite in pets can help you prevent serious injuries

With what seems like an exceptionally cold winter, the Montreal SPCA and the DMV Veterinary Centre are urging pet owners to make sure their furry companions stay safe.
Despite their warm fur coats, frostbite and hypothermia are very much a possibility for cats and dogs during Montreal’s colder months.
Just like us, our pets face the same threats when it comes to extreme cold and wind chills.
“We have animals coming in with frostbite almost weekly,” said Gabrielle Carrière, head veterinarian for the SPCA.
But how exactly do our furry friends get frostbite, and what are the signs pet owners can look for?
According to Carrière, signs of frostbite in animals is similar to the signs in humans.
“The body constricts in the peripheral blood vessels in order to keep the core warm,” she explained.
“Once the dead part becomes hard and cold, it will likely fall off.”
Carrière says one of the tell-tale signs of frostbite in pets is hard and cold extremities.
“We often see frostbite in cats,” she told Global News.
“Mostly on their ears, sometimes on their tails.”
Carrière explained there is also an increased risk for hypothermia in smaller animals, as well as both very old and very young ones.
She says the most important thing to remember is to avoid keeping dogs out for long periods of time and to keep cats inside.
“If it’s too cold for you, it’s most likely too cold for your pets,” Carrière said.
“When the temperature drops, bring your pets inside.”
Carrière notes that some other weather-related injuries to look for are irritated feet, and the unusual, but still possible, “dog licking the pole” situation that could leave them stuck to the cold metal.
To help owners keep their pets safe during the harsh season, the SPCA has put out a list of tips of the dos and don’ts of winter care for animals:
The DMV Veterinary Centre echoed the warning on its automated phone message, reminding callers of the dangers that come with keeping animals out for too long.
