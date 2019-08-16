‘He was our glue’: Family prepares for vigil for Kelowna cyclist killed in semi collision

Ernie Gabbs died doing what he loved.

The Kelowna man was hand-cycling Monday afternoon when he and a semi collided at a busy intersection in Kelowna.

“He was a teddy bear, he was so loving and giving,” an emotional Jill Gabbs told Global News when asked to describe her dad. “Funny, so funny, he just lit up a room.”

Jill and her twin sister Jennifer live in Arizona. They flew to the Okanagan upon news of the tragedy.

“He was our glue, he was the spoke — no pun intended — to our wheel,” Jill said.

Ernie Gabbs, 69, who was a paraplegic because of a workplace accident nearly 30 years ago, was hand-cycling north on Dilworth Drive when a semi attempted to make a right turn from Dilworth onto the highway. The two collided.

“Through finding out what happened, through the coroner’s reports, he didn’t suffer at all so we are blessed with that,” Jill said.

Ernie Gabbs’ extended family in the Okanagan is reeling from the tragedy, leaning on one another for support.

“Just trying to be there for each other,” stepson Jason Mckinley said. “We are taking time to tell stories to laugh together, to cry together.”

What makes this story even more heartbreaking is that the victim’s son-in-law is a Kelowna RCMP officer.

Dave Gauthier was on duty that afternoon and was one of the first to arrive on scene.

A fellow officer handed him the victim’s wallet. It revealed the man struck by the semi was his father-in-law.

“It was surreal,” Gauthier said. “As soon as I realized it was him, my heart just sunk. My first thought was my family members and the emotions that they are going to go through and me being the one that has to go and deliver the news to them.”

On Friday, RCMP said the investigation into the crash was still very active and that it was too early to say whether any charges would be recommended in this case.

The family hopes to raise awareness surrounding hand cycles.

“Motorists especially need to be aware that they are lower to the ground, so when you’re in a semi truck, a pick-up truck, a car, you may not see them,” Jill said. “Just to make sure that motorists are aware of what’s around them.”

James Hektner agreed. The Kelowna man is also a hand cyclist and runs Accessible Okanagan, a group that hosts and promotes wheelchair-friendly events.

He said there are added dangers that come with being hand cyclist.

“You’re only three and a half feet off the ground,” he said. “You have to be extremely cautious and aware. Every time you’re on the roads, you are taking a risk, there is no doubt about that. You try and be visible with flags and lights and bright colours.”

Hektner said Ernie Gabbs was hand cycling with some members of Accessible Okanagan just before the crash occurred.

He said they were shocked and saddened by the news.

“Definitely taken back, more so for some than others because they were either that much closer to him or they were riding with him that day,” Hektner said. “They saw him that day so definitely it impacts, that’s for sure.”

A tribute ride will be held for Ernie Gabbs on Sunday. All cyclists are encouraged to take part. The ride starts at 10:30 a.m. on the rail trail at the Spall Crossing near the Apple Bowl.

The riders will make their way to the crash site at Dilworth Drive and Highway 97 where a vigil will begin at 11 a.m. All members of the public are welcome.

Ernie Gabbs’ family said they hope their loss will serve as an important reminder to others.

“We shouldn’t take life for granted, you know, we never know when it’s going to come to an end,” Mckinley said.