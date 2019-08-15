‘Ghost bike’ to be installed at site where Kelowna cyclist died in collision with semi

A Kelowna cyclist who died in a collision will be remembered on Sunday morning with a ‘ghost bike.’

A group of cyclists will gather at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive. It was there, on Monday, where a 69-year-old cyclist died in a collision with a semi-truck.

The group of cyclists will start at the intersection of Angel Way and the Okanagan Rail Trail at 10:45 a.m., before winding their way to Harvey and Dilworth at 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, the group will install a ghost bike in Ernie Gabbs’ memory.

“Mr. Gabbs’ death marks an intersection that is known to be problematic for all road users,” said Kelowna resident Landon Bradshaw.

“His family will be present and have donated a wheel from the bike that Ernie was riding to be installed along with the ghost bike.”

This will be the fifth ghost bike in Kelowna.

In an interview with Global News, Bradshaw said “a lot of our ghost bike installations have been attended by maybe five people.

“You throw a bike out there and too many people don’t have the context, they don’t understand,” Bradshaw said.

“This one, there’s going to be quite a few people out there. There’s a large group of hand cyclists that are going to be attending.

“It’s really brought a lot of community together. What we’re going to be seeing coming out of this is a lot of good discussions.”

Bradshaw added he doesn’t want people to think ghost bikes “are just random art. We don’t want that. We want people to understand that what these represent is that a person died here.”