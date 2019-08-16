Summertime sadness: Northern B.C. to get up to 1 foot of snow this weekend

It may be a hot and dry August for most of B.C. so far, but it’s about to get a whole lot colder and treacherous up north.

Snow is expected to fall across northern B.C. and parts of the territories this weekend, forecasts predict, with higher elevations receiving up to a foot of powder by Sunday morning.

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said Friday the sudden change in weather is a result of an arctic front combined with a low pressure system and cold air in the upper atmosphere, which will bring temperatures below freezing.

Communities including Dease Lake, Watson Lake and possibly Fort Nelson could see a few centimetres by Sunday morning, although Quinlan said that snow will likely melt on contact with the ground.

The snow will be coupled with gusty winds, which will likely impact visibility on the roads.

“If people are travelling along the Alaska Highway Saturday night into Sunday morning and even through the middle of the day, they may want to make alternate arrangements,” Quinlan said.

The snow will likely continue to fall in higher elevations until the middle of next week, when temperatures return to above freezing.

While the north digs itself out of the summertime snowfall, the rest of B.C. is set to see a mix of hot temperatures with a chance of showers in some parts, including the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada has not yet issued a snowfall warning for northern B.C.

