Okanagan weather: Spotty showers on Friday before heat and sun return

Kelowna has now seen 26 days of 30-degree heat so far this year, which is bang on the normal number of days the city sees on average in a year.

After a sunny start to the day with temperatures in low double digits, cumulus clouds with a bit of instability will start bubbling up in the afternoon, as temperatures set their sights on the high 20s.

The next upper trough starts pushing into the Okanagan on Friday, with clouds rolling back in and a slight chance of showers during the afternoon and evening hours.

Slightly cooler conditions will remain across the region during the day due to the lack of solar radiation with the clouds, which will keep afternoon temperatures in the mid-20s for most areas.

A mix of sun and cloud will linger into the day on Saturday, as the mercury climbs up to around 28 degrees with breezy winds picking up.

The weekend will wrap up on a sunnier note under mostly sunny skies on Sunday, as a short-lived upper ridge helps boost temperatures up to around 29 degrees in the afternoon.

The third week of August will start on a partly cloudy note, with daytime highs settling into the upper 20s right into the middle of the week.

