August 16, 2019 12:55 pm
Updated: August 16, 2019 1:08 pm

Sammy Yatim’s family angered by day parole granted for Toronto cop who shot teen

By Staff The Canadian Press

Former Toronto police officer, Const. James Forcillo, arrives at court in Toronto on Wednesday, January 20, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A lawyer representing the family of a teenager who died after being shot by a Toronto police officer says they’re upset at a decision to grant the man day parole.

James Forcillo was reportedly granted day parole after serving 21 months of a six-year sentence for the attempted murder of Sammy Yatim.

The Toronto Star reports Forcillo must now live at a half-way house for six months and undergo counselling.

Lawyer Edwin Upenieks says the Yatim family was not notified that the parole hearing was set to take place and would have attended if they’d been aware.

He says the family is shocked and upset at the Parole Board’s decision.

Yatim died in July 2013 after being shot by Forcillo on an empty streetcar.

Forcillo was acquitted of second-degree murder but convicted of attempted murder in the 18-year-old’s death.

