Health authorities declare 8th case of measles in Montreal

Public health authorities in Quebec have declared the eighth case of measles in Montreal this year.

A passenger with the infectious virus, who was contagious, reportedly took a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal last week.

Justin Meloche, spokesperson for the CIUSSS regional health authority in Montreal, says the only people at risk of contracting the disease are other passengers who were on the plane. They were immediately contacted after the measles case was confirmed.

There is no risk to the general public, he added. There are also no secondary cases.

This incident marks the 24th confirmed case of measles in Quebec in 2019.

Measles, which is highly contagious and can be deadly, is spread through sneezing, coughing and breathing.

The disease’s symptoms include rashes, high fever, runny nose, cough and red or watery eyes. Complications include blindness, severe respiratory infections and encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

