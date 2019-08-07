Quebec health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Laval and Rosemère

Health officials in Quebec say another case of measles has been declared on Montreal’s north shore.

A person who was contagious with the infectious virus visited two banks in Rosemère and a grocery store in Laval on Friday, Aug. 2.

In the wake of a series of measles cases in the area, authorities are asking the public to ensure they are up to date on their vaccines.

“Measles is a serious disease that is very contagious,” Yves Jalbert, deputy director for public health protection, said in a statement.

“It remains crucial for each person to verify their immunization coverage and take the necessary measures to protect themselves against this infection, thereby protecting their entourage and the community as a whole.”

Health officials say people who were at the following places at these times may have been exposed to measles:

CIBC at 299 Labelle Blvd. in Rosemère between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 2.

RBC at 370 Labelle Blvd. in Rosemère between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Avril Supermarché Santé on Le Corbusier Street in Laval between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Those who may have been exposed until Aug. 9 should seek preventive treatment, public health officials say. They should also monitor for symptoms until Aug. 20 and call Info-Santé 811 if they think they have measles.

Babies under the age of one, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women who are not adequately vaccinated against measles at considered at risk of complications.

Measles, which is highly contagious and can be deadly, is spread through sneezing, coughing and breathing.

The disease’s symptoms include rashes, high fever, runny nose, cough and red or watery eyes. Complications include blindness, severe respiratory infections and encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

