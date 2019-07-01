Montreal health officials declare second measles case in Laval

Montreal public health authorities are expanding the list of locations in Laval where people could have been exposed to measles. It comes after a second case has been confirmed.

They say a person who was contagious with the virus used public transit in Laval, visited a restaurant, a pharmacy, a Dollarama and a gymnastics club among other locations between June 26 and June 29.

On Sunday, health officials said a first person infected with measles visited a coffee shop and common areas of the mall located north of Montreal last Wednesday, June 26.

Health officials are recommending that people at risk of complications who may have come into contact with the virus should be evaluated to possibly receive a preventative shot.

That list includes babies less than a year old, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women who haven’t received all their measles vaccines.

Other people who may have been exposed don’t need to take immediate action, but should remain alert over the next three weeks for any of the symptoms of measles, including a high fever followed by red marks on the body.

Measles is a serious and contagious disease that can be spread by sneezing and coughing, and can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia.

The full list of locations and times on June 26:

Restaurant L’Œufrier at 1702 boulevard des Laurentides between 7 a.m. and 8:40 a.m.

STL bus 70, taken at Montmorency Metro toward Cartier Metro at 11:07 a.m., between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

STL bus 20 taken at Cartier Metro toward Notre-Dame/Montgolfier at 12:22 p.m. and then departed Notre-Dame/Montgolfier back to Laval’s Cartier station 12:55 p.m., between 12:15 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Club de gymnastique Laval Excellence, 1555 Saint-Martin Boulevard East, between noon and 4:30 p.m.

STL bus 70 taken at Cartier Metro toward Montmorency Metro at 3:18 p.m., between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Dollarama, 2077 Boulevard des Laurentides, between 4:50 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

Carrefour Laval’s common areas near the Corridor 2 entrance, including the Second Cup, between 4:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

On June 29, the person visited Pharmacie Proxim at 5020 Boulevard des Laurentides sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

