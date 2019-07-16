Quebec public health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Parc Safari

Quebec public health authorities are expanding their list of locations where people may have been exposed to measles.

An individual with the infectious disease who was considered contagious went to Parc Safari in Hemmingford last week.

READ MORE: Montreal health officials declare second measles case in Laval

Health officials say people who were at the following places at these times may have been exposed to measles:

McDonald’s at 2895 de la Concorde Blvd. in Laval between 6:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on July 12

Parc Safari’s felines tunnel between 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on July 12

Parc Safari between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on July 12 (however, no preventive treatment is needed for individuals exposed in this location at this time)

Pharmaprix at 1768 des Laurentides Blvd. in Laval between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on July 11

Jean-Coutu at 2065 des Laurentides Blvd. in Laval between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 11

Story continues below

Authorities say people who are at risk of complications and who were at the above locations need to undergo preventive treatment as soon as possible.

Babies under the age of one, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women who are not adequately vaccinated against measles at considered at risk of complications.

Public health officials also say people who visited the above locations must monitor for symptoms of measles until the end of July.

It is recommended that individuals contact Info-Santé 811 if they are not sure whether they are adequately protected against measles.

READ MORE: Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Carrefour Laval

Measles, which is highly contagious and can be deadly, is spread through sneezing, coughing and breathing.

The disease’s symptoms include rashes, high fever, runny nose, cough and red or watery eyes. Complications include blindness, severe respiratory infections and encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

The province keeps a detailed list of locations, dates and times of possible measles exposure online.

WATCH: Possible measles scare at MUHC

—With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez