Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Carrefour Laval

Health officials in Quebec are warning of possible measles exposure at Carrefour Laval mall last week.

They say a person who was contagious with the virus visited a coffee shop and common areas of the mall located north of Montreal last Wednesday, June 26.

Health officials are recommending that people at risk of complications who may have come into contact with the virus should be evaluated to possibly receive a preventative shot.

READ MORE: Public Health warning about measles case in Laval

That list includes babies less than a year old, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women who haven’t received all their measles vaccines.

Other people who may have been exposed don’t need to take immediate action, but should remain alert over the next three weeks for any of the symptoms of measles, including a high fever followed by red marks on the body.

Measles is a serious and contagious disease that can be spread by sneezing and coughing, and can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia.

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta

WATCH MORE: WHO issues measles warning in Europe