Public Health warning about measles case in Laval

Quebec health officials are warning anyone who was in certain sectors of Laval recently that they may have been exposed to measles.

Authorities say a person suffering from the infection visited several locations on Thurs., June 13:

Walmart Laval Sainte-Dorothée (700 Autoroute Chomedey) from 1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Common areas and stores near Door 2 of Carrefour Laval between 2:15 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Measles, which is highly contagious and can be deadly, is spread through sneezing, coughing and breathing.

Symptoms include rash, high fever, runny nose, cough, and red or watery eyes. Complications include blindness, severe respiratory infections, and encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

Officials are also advising people to check that they are properly vaccinated against measles.

Quebecers are considered protected if they have already had a confirmed case of measles or if they have been vaccinated, which varies according to year of birth.

Public health notes anyone who is not protected should immediately contact their doctor or local CLSC. The vaccines are free, safe and efficient.

