Man charged with 1st-degree murder of Fredericton teen Corey Sisson

A 32-year-old man from the Kingsclear First Nation has been charged with murder in connection with the homicide of a 19-year-old Fredericton man who was reported missing on July 30.

The man charged is Robby Mitchell Polchies, of Fredericton, who was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant stemming from an unrelated matter.

Police said he was also a suspect in the RCMP’s investigation into the death of Corey Daniel Sisson, whose body was discovered on Aug. 10.

Sisson’s body was found in a wooded area of Noonan, N.B.