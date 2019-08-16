Man charged with 1st-degree murder of Fredericton teen Corey Sisson
A 32-year-old man from the Kingsclear First Nation has been charged with murder in connection with the homicide of a 19-year-old Fredericton man who was reported missing on July 30.
The man charged is Robby Mitchell Polchies, of Fredericton, who was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant stemming from an unrelated matter.
READ MORE: Police locate ‘vehicle of interest’ in connection with homicide of Fredericton man
Police said he was also a suspect in the RCMP’s investigation into the death of Corey Daniel Sisson, whose body was discovered on Aug. 10.
Sisson’s body was found in a wooded area of Noonan, N.B.
Robby Mitchell Polchies appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Friday and was charged with first-degree murder.
READ MORE: Police arrest 32-year-old man wanted on outstanding warrant
He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court in Burton on Sept. 10 at 9:30 a.m.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.