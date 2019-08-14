Crime
August 14, 2019 1:34 pm

Police looking for pickup truck in connection with homicide of Fredericton teen

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police say this truck is being considered a vehicle of interest into the homicide of 19-year-old Corey Sisson.

New Brunswick RCMP
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pickup truck as part of their investigation into the death of a 19-year-old Fredericton man.

New Brunswick RCMP say the vehicle is described as a blue 2002 GMC Sierra 4×4 pickup truck with a New Brunswick licence plate number CJR 572.

Police say the vehicle’s identification number is 2GTEK19V521260096 and it would have recently been sold to a new owner.

READ MORE: Missing Fredericton teen identified as homicide victim

The RCMP confirms the truck is a “vehicle of interest” in the investigation of Corey Daniel Sisson’s death.

Sisson was reported missing on July 30. His body was discovered on Saturday in a wooded area of Noonan.

Police are considering his death an isolated incident.

Officers are asking the new owner of the pickup truck, or anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck, to contact the Major Crime Unit at 506-452-3491.

READ MORE: Discovery of human remains in Fredericton area treated as homicide: N.B. RCMP

Anyone with any other information that could assist in the investigation is also being asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

-With files from Megan Yamoah. 

