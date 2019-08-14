Police looking for pickup truck in connection with homicide of Fredericton teen

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pickup truck as part of their investigation into the death of a 19-year-old Fredericton man.

New Brunswick RCMP say the vehicle is described as a blue 2002 GMC Sierra 4×4 pickup truck with a New Brunswick licence plate number CJR 572.

Police say the vehicle’s identification number is 2GTEK19V521260096 and it would have recently been sold to a new owner.

The RCMP confirms the truck is a “vehicle of interest” in the investigation of Corey Daniel Sisson’s death.

Sisson was reported missing on July 30. His body was discovered on Saturday in a wooded area of Noonan.

Police are considering his death an isolated incident.

A body was discovered Saturday in this wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan, N.B., which is about 12 kilometres east of Fredericton. Noonan residents tell me police had this dirt road blocked off yesterday. Very treacherous driving conditions on this back road. @global_nb #Noonan pic.twitter.com/s7RPRLqkej — Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) August 13, 2019

Officers are asking the new owner of the pickup truck, or anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck, to contact the Major Crime Unit at 506-452-3491.

Anyone with any other information that could assist in the investigation is also being asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

-With files from Megan Yamoah.