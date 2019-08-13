Missing Fredericton teen identified as homicide victim

A 19-year-old man who was reported missing last month has been identified by police as the victim of a homicide.

A body was discovered Saturday in this wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan, N.B., which is about 12 kilometres east of Fredericton. Noonan residents tell me police had this dirt road blocked off yesterday. Very treacherous driving conditions on this back road. @global_nb #Noonan pic.twitter.com/s7RPRLqkej — Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) August 13, 2019

New Brunswick RCMP say Corey Daniel Sisson was reported missing to the Fredericton Police Force on July 30.

Police say his body was discovered on Saturday in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan, N.B., which is about 12 kilometres east of Fredericton.

The Mounties announced on Monday that they were treating the discovery as a homicide.

Sisson’s death is being considered an isolated incident and that there is “no risk to the general public.”

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.