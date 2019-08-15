Garnet Street house ‘fully involved’ in fire Thursday morning

Regina fire crews say they responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Garnet Street at 3:46 a.m. Thursday morning.

When fire crews arrived, the house was “fully involved,” according to Gord Hewitt, acting deputy fire chief.

Hewitt said upon arrival, heavy fire and flames could be seen coming from the home.

Crews were able to contain the fire and search the home within 10 minutes of arriving It was deemed under control in 45 minutes.

Initial reports said that there were residents in the home, but Hewitt confirmed there were no people or pets in the residence at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries due to the fire.

Hewitt said reports saying there were residents in the home was “misinformation.”

Both properties on either side of the home were not damaged or effected.

The fire is under investigation, and there is no cause of the fire determined.

It’s also not known whether the home had residents living in it at the time.