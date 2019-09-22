Canada election: Châteauguay—Lacolle

Châteauguay—Lacolle is a fairly new riding created in 2013. It was created from the former ridings of Châteauguay—Saint-Constant and Beauharnois—Salaberry.

Voters in Châteauguay—Lacolle elected MP Brenda Shanahan from the Liberal Party in the 2015 federal election with 39.1 per cent of the vote. Shanahan is running for re-election in the 2019 election.

Both the ridings that formed Châteauguay—Lacolle, elected Bloc Québécois MP’s from 2004 until the NDP victories in 2011. However, the riding was swept up in the Liberal wave of 2015 with 39.10 per cent of the total vote.

Geography

The riding begins south of Montreal and goes all the way to the Canada-US border. Regardless of its name, the riding does not include the municipality of Lacolle.

Candidates

Liberal: Brenda Shanahan (Incumbent)

Conservative: Hugues Laplante

NDP: TBD

Bloc Québécois: TBD

Green: TBD

PPC: Jeff Benoit