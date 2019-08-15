2 face manslaughter charges in overdose death of Haldimand County man

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three people they believe to have supplied the drugs that killed a Haldimand County man early in 2019.

Detectives with the local crime unit say Jason Robert Kerr died Feb. 1 of a carfentanyl overdose at a Hagersville address on Main Street North.

After a six month investigation, the OPP have opted to lay criminal charges against the trio believed to be responsible for the Kerr’s death.

READ MORE: Stratford man faces manslaughter charge in fentanyl overdose death

A 29-year-old woman and 32-year-old man, both from Haldimand County, have been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking carfentanyl.

The third suspect, a 27-year-old also from Haldimand County, is facing a charge of trafficking.

Carfentanyl is 100 times more potent than the same amount fentanyl, and more than 10,000 times as potent as common medicinal drugs like morphine and codeine.

Targeting traffickers has become a more common police practice in recent months, as several agencies have engaged in pressing charges against those selling fentanyl and other street drugs.

In May, Stratford police charged a 54-year-old with manslaughter and trafficking charges after a pair of fentanyl overdoses led to the death of a man and the near-death of a woman in that city.

Meanwhile, in June, an alleged drug dealer in York region was slapped with multiple charges after allegedly selling a 33-year-old victim drugs laced with fentanyl.

WATCH: Toronto police officer discusses the problem of Fentanyl overdosing