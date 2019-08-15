Feds investing $1.5M to expand high-speed internet in Northumberland-Peterborough South

The federal government is providing more than $1.5 million to expand high-speed internet services in the riding of Northumberland-Peterborough South.

MP Kim Rudd, who represents the riding, made the announcement in Cobourg on Thursday morning. The federal investment of $1,542,659 will expand and upgrade services into rural communities north of Port Hope, including Bewdley, Garden Hill and Elizabethville.

.@RuddKim announces approx. $1.5 million for high speed internet expansion for Elizabethville, Bewdley and Garden Hill (all just north of Port Hope) #cdnpoli — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) August 15, 2019

“Digital investment in Northumberland-Peterborough South through the Connect to Innovate program enhances opportunities for residents of all ages,” said Rudd, who made the announcement on behalf of Minister of Rural Economic Development Bernadette Jordan.

“This important investment will support students in their education and will support businesses and institutions by giving them the technological tools they need to succeed in the digital economy. It’s all part of our government’s plan to help create opportunity in all communities, including rural and remote communities.”

The expansion project is in partnership with communications company Nexicom.

“This partnership will help us provide the residents of these areas with the services they need to fully participate in the digital world and take advantage of the social, economic and educational opportunities that exist today,” said Clayton Zekelman, Nexicom’s president.

The Connect to Innovate program aims to extend high-speed internet services to more than 380,000 households and 900 rural and remote communities across Canada.

