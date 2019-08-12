Feds invest $1M in high-speed internet upgrades in Douro-Dummer Township

The federal government is investing $1 million to improve high-speed internet in Douro-Dummer Township just northeast of Peterborough.

On Monday morning, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef announced the federal funding for area company Nexicom to bring new and/or improved high-speed internet access and capacity to the township. Nexicom is contributing $334,600 to the project.

“Canadians living in rural communities have told us that to be competitive in the 21st century, they first and foremost need access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet,” said Monsef.

“Being connected is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity.”

Township Mayor and Peterborough County Warden J. Murray Jones says he’s absolutely delighted about the “much-needed helping hand,” which will increase access to high-speed internet.

“Nexicom have been part of the Douro-Dummer family for many years, and we are very appreciative of their efforts and the generous assistance of the federal government,” he said.

The project is part of a top-up to the Connect to Innovate program to build more high-speed internet networks across the county, which was announced in the federal budget in 2019.

“Investments like the one announced today help grow our local economies, build stronger and more inclusive communities and safeguard the environment and the health of Canadians for years to come,” said Monsef.

“By investing in the infrastructure that communities need, our government is creating the conditions so that all Canadians can reach their full potential and share in our nation’s prosperity.”