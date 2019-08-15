John Mayer gets restraining order against ‘obsessed’ fan

John Mayer has reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order against a so-called fan after receiving death threats from him.

A 39-year-old fan named Ryan Jeremy Knight allegedly began harassing Mayer, 41, and his team in March.

After claiming to have obtained some of the court documents relevant to the case, E! News reported that at first, Knight was “stalking” Mayer before it escalated into multiple violent threats made towards the singer and his team via social media.

According to the outlet, Knight allegedly wrote to the Gravity singer, “I’ve put many a jew in the hospital,” referring to Mayer’s Jewish heritage.

In his messages, Knight supposedly made references to the infamous murderers Ted Bundy and Mark David Chapman, who killed John Lennon in 1980.

Knight reportedly attempted to attend Mayer’s June 28 concert at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, N.C., before being found and escorted by security.

As reported by E! News, the court documents say Mayer has “suffered substantial emotional duress” as a result of the recurring harassment.

A judge supposedly granted Mayer the temporary restraining order earlier this week, requiring Knight to stay at least 100 feet away from Mayer and his U.S. home at all times.

An official court hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 27 to decide whether the restraining order should be in place permanently or simply granted an extension.

Global News has reached out to a representative of Mayer seeking comment.

Mayer is currently midway through an extensive summer solo tour. He has 10 shows left before wrapping up the critically acclaimed tour.

Last month, the virtuoso stopped by Canada for two sold-out gigs at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Select tickets are still available through the official John Mayer website.

Mayer will return with Dead & Company this fall for a short U.S. tour. Additional information can be found on the band’s official website.

