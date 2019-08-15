Man charged after Brampton house explosion caused by ‘alcohol-producing still’: police
Peel Regional Police say a 57-year-old man has been charged with arson by negligence after a semi-detached home in Brampton exploded on Tuesday, injuring multiple people, including a child.
In a statement released Thursday, police said the explosion “was confirmed to be caused by an alcohol-producing still located in the basement of the residence.”
On Tuesday, at around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a residence on Herdwick Street for reports of a house fire and explosion.
Police said a one-year-old child received second-degree burns. Two men and one woman sustained minor burns and smoke inhalation and were taken to a hospital, where they remained overnight as a precaution, investigators said.
The accused was released on a promise to appear and will have a court date at a later time.
