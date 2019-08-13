Canada
August 13, 2019 2:45 pm
Updated: August 13, 2019 2:51 pm

3 injured, child in serious condition, after house explosion in Brampton

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Officials say three people have been injured, including a five-year-old child who is in serious condition, after an explosion at a Brampton house Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Herdwick Street, near Humberwest Parkway and Castlemore Road, just before 1:30 p.m.

Police said there was damage to the home and the houses on either side of the affected property were evacuated.

Officers said the child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Two people also sustained minor injuries.

Peel Paramedics said two people were taken to hospital.

The cause of the explosion and extent of the damage to the home is not clear.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Brampton home explosion
Brampton house explosion
Brampton news
Herdwick Street
Herdwick Street house explosion
Home explosion Brampton
House Explosion
House explosion Brampton
Peel Paramedics
peel regional police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.