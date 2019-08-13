3 injured, child in serious condition, after house explosion in Brampton

Officials say three people have been injured, including a five-year-old child who is in serious condition, after an explosion at a Brampton house Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Herdwick Street, near Humberwest Parkway and Castlemore Road, just before 1:30 p.m.

Police said there was damage to the home and the houses on either side of the affected property were evacuated.

Officers said the child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Two people also sustained minor injuries.

Peel Paramedics said two people were taken to hospital.

The cause of the explosion and extent of the damage to the home is not clear.

More to come.

