Charges laid after Wellington County OPP recover 57 stolen guns

Wellington County OPP say they have recovered 57 stolen guns and made two arrests after carrying out three search warrants last week.

Police said a number of firearms were taken from a home in Harriston during a break-in on March 5, 2019.

They estimated that around $50,000 in property was stolen.

Following a lengthy investigation, OPP carried out a search warrant on Aug. 6 at a property on Highway 89, located west of Mount Forest.

Police said 55 stolen firearms, including two handguns, were found.

In the following days, the OPP executed further search warrants, including one in Guelph on Grange Road where a 55-year-old man was arrested.

Officers also found another gun and methamphetamine at the address.

Another 55-year-old man was arrested at a home on Elizabeth Street in Harriston. Police said they found another gun during a search of that address.

Edward Petsinis and Gregory Gibson are both facing several firearm-related charges.

OPP said they have not recovered all of the stolen weapons and their investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.