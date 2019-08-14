Guelph woman shot with BB gun while walking with her children: police
Guelph police say a woman was reportedly shot in the leg with a BB gun on Tuesday afternoon while walking with her four children.
According to police, the mother and her kids were on a path on the south side of the Eramosa River between Gordon Street and Victoria Road.
Police said the 44-year-old woman was shot just before 3:30 p.m. at about the halfway point of the path.
READ MORE: Guelph man charged with assault after allegedly spitting on another man
She reportedly called police right away, but officers could not track down possible suspects once they arrived.
The woman did not require medical attention, according to a police spokesperson.
Police said the suspect was believed to be on the north side of the river and was wearing a blue sweatshirt at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.