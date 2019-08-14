Guelph woman shot with BB gun while walking with her children: police

Guelph police say a woman was reportedly shot in the leg with a BB gun on Tuesday afternoon while walking with her four children.

According to police, the mother and her kids were on a path on the south side of the Eramosa River between Gordon Street and Victoria Road.

Police said the 44-year-old woman was shot just before 3:30 p.m. at about the halfway point of the path.

READ MORE: Guelph man charged with assault after allegedly spitting on another man

She reportedly called police right away, but officers could not track down possible suspects once they arrived.

The woman did not require medical attention, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said the suspect was believed to be on the north side of the river and was wearing a blue sweatshirt at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.