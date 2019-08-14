OPP investigating Puslinch crash between train and dump truck

A dump truck driver suffered minor injuries following a crash with a train in Puslinch on Wednesday morning, Wellington County OPP says.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Concession Road 7 north of Gore Road.

OPP didn’t say what led up to the collision, but the investigation is now underway with CP rail police.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ROAD CLOSURE: Concession 7 between Concession 1 and Gore Rd #Puslinch – Roadway CLOSED following a 2 vehicle collision involving a train. Reopening time unknown. ^sg — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) August 14, 2019

The cargo train remained on the tracks and police said it appears it didn’t suffer any major damage.

OPP had said a pickup truck was involved in the crash, but then later said it was dump truck.

Concession Road 7 was expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The crossing on the dirt road is controlled by flashing red signals.

