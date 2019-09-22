Canada election: Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston

Conservative incumbent Scott Reid has been a Member of Parliament for nearly two decades. He was first elected under the Alliance Party in 2000 for Lanark—Carleton.

In the 2004 election, he ran and won in the Lanark—Frontenac—Lennox and Addington riding, where he would remain until 2013, when his riding was renamed to Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston.

The riding itself was created out of parts of Lanark—Frontenac—Lennox and Addington, and small poritons of Carleton—Mississippi Mills and Kingston and the Islands in the 2012 federal electoral redistribution.

Reid won the newly-named riding in the 2015 election with nearly 50 per cent of the vote, with Liberal candidate Phil Archambault gaining over 30 per cent of the vote.

This year, the long-time politician is facing first time candidate Kayley Kennedy, who will be representing the Liberals.

Candidates

Conservatives: Scott Reid (Incumbent)

Liberals: Kayley Kennedy

NDP: TBD

Green: Stephen Kotze

PPC: Matthew Barton