Human remains found in Elliot Lake, Ont., OPP say

ELLIOT LAKE, Ont. – Provincial police say they’re investigating after human remains were found in Elliot Lake, Ont.
They say the remains were found in a wooded area on Sunday.
Police say the criminal investigation branch is leading the probe, which also involves the canine unit and forensic identification services.
The Office of the Chief Coroner is also investigating.
Police say they expect to keep the area where the remains were found cordoned off for a few days while they survey and analyze it.
