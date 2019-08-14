Crime
August 14, 2019 1:28 pm

Human remains found in Elliot Lake, Ont., OPP say

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say the criminal investigation branch is leading the probe, which also involves the canine unit and forensic identification services.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
A A

ELLIOT LAKE, Ont. – Provincial police say they’re investigating after human remains were found in Elliot Lake, Ont.

They say the remains were found in a wooded area on Sunday.

READ MORE: No major injuries after roof collapse over community theater in Elliot Lake, Ont.

Police say the criminal investigation branch is leading the probe, which also involves the canine unit and forensic identification services.

The Office of the Chief Coroner is also investigating.

Police say they expect to keep the area where the remains were found cordoned off for a few days while they survey and analyze it.

READ MORE: Police investigating after 11 cats discovered in plastic bin near Elliot Lake

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
elliot lake
Elliot Lake human remains
Elliot Lake human remains found
Elliot Lake Ontario
Ontario Office of the Chief Coroner
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
police investigating Elliot Lake

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.