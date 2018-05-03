Canada
Police investigating after 11 cats discovered in plastic bin near Elliot Lake

By Staff The Canadian Press

OPP say four adult cats and seven kittens were found in a bin near Elliot Lake, Ont.

ELLIOT LAKE, Ont. – Provincial police are investigating after nearly a dozen cats were found abandoned in a plastic bin north of Elliot Lake, Ont., on Tuesday.

OPP say four adult cats and seven kittens were found in the bin, which was placed next to garbage bins on Stanrock Road.

They say the animals required immediate medical attention and were taken to a local vet.

Police say one of the cats was already dead, and several others died later.

The OPP has assigned forensic and crime scene investigators to the case.

The Sault Ste. Marie chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

