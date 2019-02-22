No major injuries after roof collapse over community theater in Elliot Lake, Ont.

ELLIOT LAKE, Ont. – City officials in Elliot Lake, Ont., say the roof of a public building has collapsed, but no one was badly hurt.

Chief Administrative Officer Daniel Gagnon says the partial collapse took place Thursday night over the community theatre inside the city-owned Lester B Pearson Civic Centre.

The incident comes about six years after a roof collapse at the city’s Algo Mall killed two women.

READ MORE: 3 children injured after ceiling collapse at Toronto daycare

Gagnon says the community theatre can seat up to 340 people, but says only five or six people were inside conducting a rehearsal at the time of the collapse.

He says one person sustained minor injuries in the collapse, which

he attributed to the weight of snow and ice buildup on the roof.

Gagnon says the city has closed some other public buildings to clear precipitation off their roofs as a precaution.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!