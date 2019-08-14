Calgary firefighters battle blaze at ECCO Recycling plant in Quarry Park

Calgary firefighters are working to douse a blaze at a construction debris recycling plant in Quarry Park.

Crews were called to the ECCO Recycling plant in Quarry Park on 24 Street Southeast just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and arrived to find a fire on the northeast corner of a large pile of debris.

QUARRY PARK FIRE – We’re pushes really far back but that’s a firefighter on the hill…so you get the size of what they’re up against @GlobalCalgary #yyc pic.twitter.com/SidLzdgdAs — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) August 14, 2019

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said two trucks have been used to shuttle in water because there aren’t any hydrants nearby.

Two backhoes have also used to help pull apart the piles of burning rubble and allow firefighters better access to the flames.

The battalion chief said the fire was deep-seated in an area with paper recycling bales.

It’s unknown what caused the fire to spark.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are expected to be on scene well into Wednesday morning, with the CFD saying that landfill and recycling fires can take hours to extinguish.