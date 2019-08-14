Canada
August 14, 2019 7:33 am
Updated: August 14, 2019 7:39 am

Calgary firefighters battle blaze at ECCO Recycling plant in Quarry Park

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Fire crews battle a fire at the ECCO Recycling plant Tuesday night.

Michael King / Global News
Calgary firefighters are working to douse a blaze at a construction debris recycling plant in Quarry Park.

Crews were called to the ECCO Recycling plant in Quarry Park on 24 Street Southeast just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and arrived to find a fire on the northeast corner of a large pile of debris.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said two trucks have been used to shuttle in water because there aren’t any hydrants nearby.

Two backhoes have also used to help pull apart the piles of burning rubble and allow firefighters better access to the flames.

The battalion chief said the fire was deep-seated in an area with paper recycling bales.

It’s unknown what caused the fire to spark.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are expected to be on scene well into Wednesday morning, with the CFD saying that landfill and recycling fires can take hours to extinguish.

