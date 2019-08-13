Charges stayed against guardians of 4-year-old Serenity

Charges against two guardians of four-year-old Serenity have been stayed. The reason for the decision was not clear on Tuesday.

The man and woman were charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life and ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing in Wetaskiwin in March. The charges do not relate to Serenity’s death in 2014.

The child died in 2014 after being taken to hospital with a head injury. A report by Alberta’s Child and Youth Advocate also said doctors noted Serenity had bruises at various stages of healing and was “significantly underweight.”

No family members in this case can be named in order to protect the identity of Serenity’s two living siblings.

Serenity and her siblings had been living with family members designated through the kinship care program and later given permanent guardianship.

Global News has reached out to Alberta Justice for more information on the stay of proceedings.