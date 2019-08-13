Charges stayed against guardians of 4-year-old Serenity
Charges against two guardians of four-year-old Serenity have been stayed. The reason for the decision was not clear on Tuesday.
The man and woman were charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life and ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing in Wetaskiwin in March. The charges do not relate to Serenity’s death in 2014.
READ MORE: 2 accused in case of 4-year-old Serenity ordered to stand trial
The child died in 2014 after being taken to hospital with a head injury. A report by Alberta’s Child and Youth Advocate also said doctors noted Serenity had bruises at various stages of healing and was “significantly underweight.”
No family members in this case can be named in order to protect the identity of Serenity’s two living siblings.
READ MORE: Serenity’s caregivers face criminal charges
Serenity and her siblings had been living with family members designated through the kinship care program and later given permanent guardianship.
Global News has reached out to Alberta Justice for more information on the stay of proceedings.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.