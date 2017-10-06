Serenity’s caregivers facing criminal charges in her death

The caregivers of a four-year-old girl who died in kinship care in Alberta in 2014 are facing criminal charges.

One man and one woman have been charged with one count each of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Serenity died in Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital in September 2014.

Serenity’s mother told Global News in December 2016 that the girl and her two older siblings were taken away from her after she was assaulted by Serenity’s father. After spending a brief time in the foster system, the children were left in the care of family members under the kinship care program.

News of Serenity’s death emerged in late 2016 when Alberta’s Child and Youth Advocate called for better safeguards in kinship placements.

A report found her to be malnourished, bruised and severely underweight at the time of her death.

Serenity’s mother took pictures of her daughter on a cellphone camera about four days before she died. She weighed just 18 pounds.

The man and woman who have been charged are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 9.

