Canadian Cattlemen’s Association reacts to British university’s beef ban

In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint, Goldsmiths University in London, England will remove all beef products from sale at campus food outlets.

The decision is in response to research linking the beef industry with climate change.

“Goldsmiths now stands shoulder to shoulder with other organizations willing to call the alarm and take urgent action to cut carbon use,” the university’s warden, Professor Frances Corner, said in a media release on Monday.

While the ban won’t directly impact Canadian producers, the industry in Canada is taking steps to better share its environmental record.

READ MORE: Farmers look to capture carbon as warnings of climate shocks grow louder

“Canadian beef has one of the lowest GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions in the world, and is one of the most sustainable beef production systems in the world,” said Stina Nagel with the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association.

“We have a lot to be proud of.”

Beef producers from across Western Canada are gathered in Calgary for the Canadian Beef Industry Congress, and environmental sustainability is front of mind as the industry sees continued backlash.

“I don’t know if it’s about fair or unfair, but it’s a disconnect,” Nagel said.

“It’s something we’re actively working through the public and stakeholder engagement program to help bridge.”

Canada produces about 1.3 million tonnes of beef annually.