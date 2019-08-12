Chinese tourist drowns in Mt. Robson Provincial Park

A 53-year-old tourist from China has died by drowning in the Robson River in Mount Robson Provincial Park, police confirmed Monday.

Valemount RCMP says officers were called to the park on Friday, where the tourist — who was walking with two companions — slipped and fell into the river.

Police said the two friends were unable to reach the victim, who was swept away by the rushing river.

Robson Valley Search and Rescue, BC Parks and Parks Canada and the BC Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

However, when the man was located about 800 metres downstream, he was already dead. A swift water rescue team was deployed to recover his remains.

Police said the man died in the same area where a German tourist drowned back in June.

The BC Coroners Service is now investigating the death.