Cyclist dies after falling in water near Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre

A man is dead after falling in the water near the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre Sunday night, multiple agencies confirmed Monday.

The BC Coroners Service said it was investigating the death of a man in his early 30s.

“[Our] fact-finding investigation will look to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death,” spokesperson Andy Watson said.

Marty Allard, general manager of passenger facilities at the flight centre, said the “tragic accident” happened after the man attempted a bike stunt from the third level of the seawall path that runs in front of the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The man then went into the water, Allard confirmed. It’s not yet known definitively if the cause of death was drowning.

BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. about a possible drowning, and transported the man to hospital in stable condition.

The Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre says it is cooperating with police.

Vancouver police directed all questions to the BC Coroners Service.