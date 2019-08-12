Serious overnight crash closes section of Wellington Road Monday morning

Police were on scene early Monday morning responding to a serious crash on Wellington Road, south of the downtown.

Officers were called to the scene on Wellington Road at Weston Street shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Middlesex-London EMS tell 980 CFPL they were called to the scene, but did not treat or transport anyone to hospital.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision or whether charges are pending.

Wellington Road was closed between Weston Street and Bond Street for the investigation, but has since reopened