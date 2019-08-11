2.6-magnitude earthquake near Oliver a ‘major shock’ to residents

Some residents near Oliver were shocked by a relatively minor earthquake on Sunday morning.

The United States Geological Survey listed the earthquake’s magnitude at 2.6, with an epicentre located approximately 18 kilometres northwest of Oliver.

Earthquakes Canada has not reported the incident.

No major damage has been reported in the area.

Bob Little felt his house shake from the quake and described the incident as a “major shock.”

“We didn’t know what it was,” he said. “We thought it was possibly a rock slide.”

Little estimated that the shaking lasted roughly eight seconds.

“It was so sudden,” he said.

Global News has reached out to other residents and officials in the South Okanagan for comment.