Minor 3.7-magnitude earthquake hits northern New Brunswick

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit a small community in northern New Brunswick, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The agency said the earthquake hit just after 9:45 a.m. in the Gloucester and Restigouche counties, about 16 kilometres west of Petit Rocher.

There are no reports of damage, according to Earthquakes Canada, and none would be expected at that low of a magnitude.

This is the second 3.7-magnitude earthquake recorded in New Brunswick this year.

Another 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled windows and knocked dishes off shelves last January in the community of Grand Bay-Westfield, about 25 kilometres north of Saint John.

In April 2018, Earthquakes Canada said it recorded 22 earthquakes in New Brunswick during a 30-day span, most of them felt near McAdam.

— With files from The Canadian Press