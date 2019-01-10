Canada
January 10, 2019 10:42 am

Minor 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits outside of Saint John

By Reporter  Global News
The approximate location of Thursday's earthquake in New Brunswick.

Natural Resources Canada
Residents in southern New Brunswick experienced a minor earthquake Thursday morning.

Natural Resources Canada reports the epicentre of the quake was 35 kilometres north of Saint John and it occurred at 9:49 a.m.

The 3.7 magnitude earthquake was felt in Saint John and Grand Bay-Westfield.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the depth was 10 kilometres, which makes it a shallow earthquake

The town of Rothesay, N.B. tweeted that residents felt a rumble in the Kennebecasis Valley.

The government of New Brunswick also took to social media to confirm that officials have been notified and are monitoring the quake.

