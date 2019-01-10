Minor 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits outside of Saint John

Residents in southern New Brunswick experienced a minor earthquake Thursday morning.
Natural Resources Canada reports the epicentre of the quake was 35 kilometres north of Saint John and it occurred at 9:49 a.m.
The 3.7 magnitude earthquake was felt in Saint John and Grand Bay-Westfield.
According to Earthquakes Canada, the depth was 10 kilometres, which makes it a shallow earthquake
The town of Rothesay, N.B. tweeted that residents felt a rumble in the Kennebecasis Valley.
The government of New Brunswick also took to social media to confirm that officials have been notified and are monitoring the quake.
