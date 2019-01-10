Minor 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits outside of Saint John

Residents in southern New Brunswick experienced a minor earthquake Thursday morning.

Natural Resources Canada reports the epicentre of the quake was 35 kilometres north of Saint John and it occurred at 9:49 a.m.

The 3.7 magnitude earthquake was felt in Saint John and Grand Bay-Westfield.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the depth was 10 kilometres, which makes it a shallow earthquake

EARTHQUAKE Mag=3.7 on 10 Jan at 09:49 AST. Details : https://t.co/nwLbnn7qRp 17 km WNW of Hampton, NB 35 km N of Saint John, NB — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) January 10, 2019

The town of Rothesay, N.B. tweeted that residents felt a rumble in the Kennebecasis Valley.

Yes that was an earthquake…at 9:49am this morning the Kennebecasis Valley felt the rumble of a 3.7 Magnitude earth quake see the details here https://t.co/rdZsiuO9bG — Rothesay (@Rothesay_NB) January 10, 2019

The government of New Brunswick also took to social media to confirm that officials have been notified and are monitoring the quake.

We are aware there has been an earthquake reported and officials are monitoring. https://t.co/mY8aoyaSlI — Government of NB (@Gov_NB) January 10, 2019