Saint John bumped by minor earthquake Wednesday night
Residents of Saint John, New Brunswick may have felt a little bump last night as a minor earthquake occurred just outside of the city.
It hit the region at 7:19 p.m., and was measured as being 2.8 in magnitude.
According to Earthquake Canada, a branch of Natural Resources Canada, the earthquake’s epicentre was approximately 17 kilometres north-west of Saint John.
Roughly 123 people have reported feeling the earthquake to the department as of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
On social media, New Brunswickers described the earthquake as a “big thud” or feeling like a blast of thunder had gone off outside.
Below are some tips from Canadian insurance companies about preparing for an earthquake:
- Know the safe and dangerous places in your home; plan and practice evacuation.
- Decide with family members where to meet in case of separation after an earthquake.
- Talk to relatives about what to do if they’re at home, school or work and the quake separates your family.
- Place heavy objects on lower shelves to prevent them from falling on someone.
- Secure tall pieces of furniture, shelves and mirrors, and furniture on wheels.
- Make sure chemical products are securely stored.
- Don’t forget to practice Drop, Cover and Hold On.
