Saint John bumped by minor earthquake Wednesday night

Residents of Saint John, New Brunswick may have felt a little bump last night as a minor earthquake occurred just outside of the city.

It hit the region at 7:19 p.m., and was measured as being 2.8 in magnitude.

According to Earthquake Canada, a branch of Natural Resources Canada, the earthquake’s epicentre was approximately 17 kilometres north-west of Saint John.

Roughly 123 people have reported feeling the earthquake to the department as of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

On social media, New Brunswickers described the earthquake as a “big thud” or feeling like a blast of thunder had gone off outside.

Below are some tips from Canadian insurance companies about preparing for an earthquake:

  • Know the safe and dangerous places in your home; plan and practice evacuation.
  • Decide with family members where to meet in case of separation after an earthquake.
  • Talk to relatives about what to do if they’re at home, school or work and the quake separates your family.
  • Place heavy objects on lower shelves to prevent them from falling on someone.
  • Secure tall pieces of furniture, shelves and mirrors, and furniture on wheels.
  • Make sure chemical products are securely stored.
  • Don’t forget to practice Drop, Cover and Hold On.

