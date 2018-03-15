Saint John bumped by minor earthquake Wednesday night

Residents of Saint John, New Brunswick may have felt a little bump last night as a minor earthquake occurred just outside of the city.

It hit the region at 7:19 p.m., and was measured as being 2.8 in magnitude.

According to Earthquake Canada, a branch of Natural Resources Canada, the earthquake’s epicentre was approximately 17 kilometres north-west of Saint John.

Roughly 123 people have reported feeling the earthquake to the department as of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

On social media, New Brunswickers described the earthquake as a “big thud” or feeling like a blast of thunder had gone off outside.

Below are some tips from Canadian insurance companies about preparing for an earthquake: